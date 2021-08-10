Naveen Polishetty's hilarious story on receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Awards at home due to COVID-19 is unmissable

The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Awards for South were announced earlier this year and our very own dashing actor Naveen Polishetty bagged the 'Best Actor Telugu' Award for film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards have been sent to the winners directly at home. Well, Naveen Polishetty did receive the award but has an interesting yet hilarious story to say on the same.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "This came home today. DADASAHEB PHALKE AWARDS BEST ACTOR AWARD for Agent. show couldn’t happen cause of COVID so they sent it home. No one was at home. So our watchman received it. Becoming the first one in our building to receive a Best actor award #AgentSaiSrinivasaAthreya."

This came home today. DADASAHEB PHALKE AWARDS BEST ACTOR AWARD for Agent. show couldn’t happen cause of COVID so they sent it home. No one was at home. So our watchman received it. Becoming the first one in our building to receive a Best actor award #AgentSaiSrinivasaAthreya pic.twitter.com/16k6CT6L8B — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) August 10, 2021

Meanwhile, if you have missed it, here's the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners:

Tamil

Most Versatile Actor: Ajith Kumar

Best Actor: Dhanush (Asuran)

Best Actress: Jyotika (Raatchasi)

Best Director: R Parthiban (Oththa Seruppu Size 7)

Best Film: To Let

Best Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander

Telugu

Most Versatile Actor: Akkineni Nagarjuna

Best Actor: Naveen Polishetty

Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna

Best Film: Jersey

Best Director: Sujeet for Saaho

Malayalam

Most Versatile Actor: Mohanlal

Best Actor: Suraj Venjaramoodu (Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25)

Best Actress: Parvathy Thiruvothu (Uyare)

Best Director: Madhu C Narayanan (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Film: Uyare

Best Music Director: Deepak Dev

Kannada

Most Versatile Actor: Shivrajkumar

Best Actor: Rakshit Shetty (Avane Srinamnnarayana)

Best Actress: Tanya Hope (Yajamana)

Best Director: Ramesh Indira (Premier Padmini)

Best Film: Mookajjiya Kanasugalu

Best Music Director: V Harikrishna

