Naveen Polishetty's hilarious story on receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Awards at home due to COVID-19 is unmissable
The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Awards for South were announced earlier this year and our very own dashing actor Naveen Polishetty bagged the 'Best Actor Telugu' Award for film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards have been sent to the winners directly at home. Well, Naveen Polishetty did receive the award but has an interesting yet hilarious story to say on the same.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "This came home today. DADASAHEB PHALKE AWARDS BEST ACTOR AWARD for Agent. show couldn’t happen cause of COVID so they sent it home. No one was at home. So our watchman received it. Becoming the first one in our building to receive a Best actor award #AgentSaiSrinivasaAthreya."
This came home today. DADASAHEB PHALKE AWARDS BEST ACTOR AWARD for Agent. show couldn’t happen cause of COVID so they sent it home. No one was at home. So our watchman received it. Becoming the first one in our building to receive a Best actor award #AgentSaiSrinivasaAthreya pic.twitter.com/16k6CT6L8B
— Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) August 10, 2021
Meanwhile, if you have missed it, here's the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners:
Tamil
Most Versatile Actor: Ajith Kumar
Best Actor: Dhanush (Asuran)
Best Actress: Jyotika (Raatchasi)
Best Director: R Parthiban (Oththa Seruppu Size 7)
Best Film: To Let
Best Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander
Telugu
Most Versatile Actor: Akkineni Nagarjuna
Best Actor: Naveen Polishetty
Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna
Best Film: Jersey
Best Director: Sujeet for Saaho
Malayalam
Most Versatile Actor: Mohanlal
Best Actor: Suraj Venjaramoodu (Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25)
Best Actress: Parvathy Thiruvothu (Uyare)
Best Director: Madhu C Narayanan (Kumbalangi Nights)
Best Film: Uyare
Best Music Director: Deepak Dev
Kannada
Most Versatile Actor: Shivrajkumar
Best Actor: Rakshit Shetty (Avane Srinamnnarayana)
Best Actress: Tanya Hope (Yajamana)
Best Director: Ramesh Indira (Premier Padmini)
Best Film: Mookajjiya Kanasugalu
Best Music Director: V Harikrishna
Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna is over the moon; Beats Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet, Janhvi Kapoor as she achieves THIS feat