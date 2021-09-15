Naveen Polishetty's next to be a fun loaded entertainer with director Kalyan Shankar & Sithara Entertainments

After the blockbuster success of the comedy film Jathi Ratnalu, Naveen Polishetty's next project has been announced today. Popular productions house, Sithara Entertainments announced their collaboration with Naveen for a fun-loaded entertaining movie. The yet to be titled film will be helmed by debutant director Kalyan Shankar.

Fascinated by Kalyan Shankar’s idea and narration, Naveen immediately gave his green signal to work with him. It’s a unique concept to be told in a most entertaining way. A video has been released by the production house to make the announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT. Excited to bring you this film with the dynamic @vamsi84 garu @SitharaEnts & super excited to have Trivikram Garu’s @Fortune4Cinemas on board as well Nenu eppudu cheptanu idi mana journey ani. As always need your love and support. We will give it everything https://t.co/pBK5PiuP62 — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) September 15, 2021

The untitled film is jointly bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. Trivikram’s wife Sai Soujanya is venturing into production with Naveen's film under his production house along with Suryadevara Naga Vamsi as Production No 15 of Sithara Entertainments.

Naveen Polishetty is a very well-known name in stand-up comedy circles. Having worked with some of the top-tier names in the stand-up comedy space, Naveen Polishetty made his Tollywood acting debut with Agent Sai Srinivasa Atreya. The movie went on to become a huge hit and an audience favourite with its clever and witty rib-tickling comedy. Following the success of his first movie, Naveen Polishetty went on to star in Bollywood’s Chhichhore, which was also a box office hit. After that, despite the pandemic, the actor bagged a blockbuster movie with the comedy film Jathi Ratnalu in 2021, which received popular acclaim from audiences and critics as well.