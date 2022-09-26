Navratri 2022: 3 easy and last-minute white outfit ideas to take from South divas Samantha, Keerthy
The most colourful festival of the year is here and the zeal amongst people is evident. Navratri, the nine days are dedicated to worshipping nine avatars of Goddess Durga. Well, everyone around looks excited to get into the festive mood but not without the Navratri outfit. For 9 days, each day of the festival is dedicated to different colours. Day 1 – September 26 is white colour.
If you are looking for some last-minute inspiration on how to sport the colour even at home, we have you covered in 3 simplest ways. Take a look at how South divas styled basic white outfits that can be worn for Navratri.
Palazzos, as we all know are easily available and pocket friendly. Sam shows us how to make the best use of your loose pants that you can style in the most modern way possible. To keep it fuss-free, you can style it with a white crop top and a see-through poncho. Statement earrings and you are good to go!
Kalyani Priyadarshan
For a fuss-free millennial-inspired look, Kalyani Priyadarshan's chikankari kurta is the right pick. She looks every bit regal as she styled it with white and gold juttis and a stunning pair of earrings to complete the look. Favourite of all! One cannot go wrong with white chikanhari kurta ever.
Keerthy Suresh
White signifies purity and peace. Keerthy shows us how to repeat your white outfit without making it look repetitive. Team it with a stunning choker and jhumka earrings, and you are good to go.
Which diva's white outfit do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.