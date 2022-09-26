Navratri 2022: 3 easy and last-minute white outfit ideas to take from South divas Samantha, Keerthy

The most colourful festival of the year is here and the zeal amongst people is evident. Navratri, the nine days are dedicated to worshipping nine avatars of Goddess Durga. Well, everyone around looks excited to get into the festive mood but not without the Navratri outfit. For 9 days, each day of the festival is dedicated to different colours. Day 1 – September 26 is white colour.

If you are looking for some last-minute inspiration on how to sport the colour even at home, we have you covered in 3 simplest ways. Take a look at how South divas styled basic white outfits that can be worn for Navratri.