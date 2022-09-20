Navratri 2022: Samantha to Rashmika Mandanna, celeb-approved guide for the festival

The most-awaited festival of the year – Navratri is around the corner. Celebrated across the country with great zeal and passion, there is a lot of warmth and togetherness that this festival bestows upon us. However, what’s important is to celebrate in style and steal all the attention. As we gear up to celebrate the festival, here are a few style cues you can take from your favourite leading ladies to deck up this Navratri. Samantha

Yellow symbolises joy and cheerfulness and is definitely the colour of the season. Samantha’s sharara set is giving all the Navratri feels but it is the cowrie seashells choker that steals the show. To play up the boho vibe of your outfit, all you need is the seashell choker. Must-have!

Rashmika Mandanna Rashmika Mandanna recently wore this stunning three-piece ensemble and the front neckline of the outfit is a total win. The tassels on the dupatta and a pair of statement earrings amped her look.

Keerthy Suresh Trust Keerthy Suresh to pull off an ethnic look with utmost ease and confidence. White signifies purity and peace and is usually worn on the second day of Navratri. Keerthy shows us how to style it minimal yet so elegantly. Team it with an oxidised neckpiece and you are good to go.

Srinidhi Shetty Looking for a perfect twirling outfit? KGF 2 actress Srinidhi Shetty’s outfit has that perfect drama to take cues from. The mirror and embroidery work on the outfit sets perfect Navratri vibes.

Kalyani Priyadarshan One cannot go wrong with a backless choli or a gown during Navratri. Give ethnic look a modern twist like Kalyani and all eyes will be on you.

Kajal Aggarwal Kajal Aggarwal is setting a major festivities vibe in this super stunning ethnic look. The highlight of the look has to be a giant choker and kolhapuri chappals.