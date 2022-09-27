Navratri 2022: Samantha to Trisha Krishnan, celebrity-approved ways to slay in red

One of the most famous Hindu festivals, Navratri, as we all know, goes on for the duration of 9 days. Each day of the festival is dedicated to a different avatar of the Goddess Durga. As a result, the nine days of Navratri are significant to colours. Red is the colour for the second day since it signifies beauty and fearlessness, just like Maa Durga. However, it is so important to look your best and make heads turn in your stylish ethnic avatar.

Want to know how to style a red outfit for today? From Samantha to Trisha, here are all the celebrity-approved ways to do so!