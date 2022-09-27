Navratri 2022: Samantha to Trisha Krishnan, celebrity-approved ways to slay in red

Want to know how to style a red outfit for today? From Samantha to Trisha, here are all the celebrity-approved ways to do so! 

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Updated on Sep 27, 2022 09:01 AM IST  |  208.9K
One of the most famous Hindu festivals, Navratri, as we all know, goes on for the duration of 9 days. Each day of the festival is dedicated to a different avatar of the Goddess Durga. As a result, the nine days of Navratri are significant to colours. Red is the colour for the second day since it signifies beauty and fearlessness, just like Maa Durga. However, it is so important to look your best and make heads turn in your stylish ethnic avatar. 

What better way to dress up for Navratri than the lehenga-choli combination? Pooja Hegde shows us how to pull off bold red in the hottest way possible. A chikankari red lehenga with a blouse and a matching red dupatta will actually make for the most stunning festive look!
 

Aditi Rao Hydari
 

Peplum top with sharara pants is the right pick if you love playing dandiya. The flared sharara-style pants will give perfect twirls and to add a boho touch to your outfit, all you need is a pair of stunning oxidized jhumka earrings. This one is a good bet, undoubtedly! 


 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
 

Festivals bring joy, colour, and style to our lives and Samantha’s outfit indeed makes for vibrant festive wear. Sam picked a deep red raw silk kurta teamed with pants and a floral dupatta. Take a closer look at her outfit below. Her choker and simple bun are stand-out elements.
 

Trisha
 

Which diva's red outfit do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

 

