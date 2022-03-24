Navya Nair on her comeback to Malayalam cinema with Oruthee: Haven't felt this level of stress

Navya Nair, the Malayalam actress has made her comeback with VK Prakash's Oruthee, co-starrer Vinayakan. She plays the role of Radhamani, a character inspired by a woman from real life and is receiving applause for her performance. The actress, who started her career in 2001 and took a break from the limelight in 2012, is back on the screen in 2022. Opening about her come back, she said she hasn't planned her return to happen and also feels

Opening about her comeback to the industry after a decade, Navya said, "It was all about finding a good script to make a comeback with. She tells that she hasn't experienced this level of stress before, not even during the time of her debut. "When I started acting, there wasn't this much pressure because I had the advantage of being a newcomer who didn't know how the industry worked."

When asked how she looks at her journey so far, Navya tells me she'd prefer it if people steered clear of comparisons. "Comparing who you are now to who you were back then is unfair. Take films, for example. The superhits of the 2000s became so because that kind of cinema was in demand then."

Yesterday, the lead actor of Oruthee, Vinayakan, made some controversial statements during the press conference of the film and was embroiled in controversy. The actor said he has no idea what Me Too Movement is and if asking women for sex is Me Too, he will continue doing so.

