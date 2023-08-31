Navya Nair questioned by ED, accepted gifts from IRS officer arrested for money laundering; Reports

One of the most popular actresses in 21st-century Malayalam cinema, Navya Nair, has lately been marred by controversy. Reports have come out that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found links between Navya Nair and an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer accused of money laundering. The aforesaid IRS officer is Sachin Sawant, against whom a charge sheet has been submitted by the Enforcement Directorate for a money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate reveals Navya Nair received gifts from an IRS officer arrested for money laundering

Earlier this year, in June, to be exact, IRS officer Sachin Sawant was arrested due to corruption complaints being levied against him. It was reportedly found that Sachin Sawant’s assets were disproportionate to his income. For the uninitiated, he was the deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate at the Mumbai zonal office.

Recently, Navya Nair's name came up in connection with the case. The Enforcement Directorate found that the actress was given gifts and jewelry by Sachin Sawant. In the statement that Navya gave to the economic intelligence agency, the actress flat-out denied engaging in any transactions with the bureaucrat. She has also reportedly said that the gifts that Sachin gave her were merely as a friend and nothing else.

The chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate mentions that Sachin Sawant visited Navya Nair in Kochi. During the investigation, Sachin Sawant’s WhatsApp chats with the actress were the reason for Navya getting questioned. Navya Nair’s family has now reacted to the issue and shared that they know Sachin Sawant as they are all from the same residential area.

Navya’s family revealed that Sachin Sawant had not gifted any presents to Navya but had rather given gifts to her son, Sai Krishna, on his birthday. The family also added that they have shared all this information with the Enforcement Directorate as well.

On the professional front

Navya Nair is one of the most beloved actresses of the past few decades in Malayalam cinema. Even though Navya’s filmography mainly consists of Malayalam films, the actress has also appeared in Tamil and Kannada films. She took a break from acting in 2014 and did her next film after a long gap of seven years in 2021.

Her first film after seven years was the Kannada movie, Drishya 2. After the success of that film, Navya also starred in Oruthee and Janaki Jaane.

