Nawazuddin Siddiqui RECALLS crying after his role was cut from Kamal Haasan's Hey Ram

Kamal Haasan's Hey Ram, which he directed and starred in, has completed 25 years since its release. But did you know that Nawazuddin Siddiqui was originally supposed to have a key role in the film?

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Nawazuddin shared that he had a role in Hey Ram, but it was later cut from the final version.

Recalling the experience and how heartbroken he felt, he said, “Its premiere was held at Film City in Mumbai, and I took at least 5-6 of my friends. I told them I had worked on the film, and everyone came.”

"However, before the film began, Kamal sir came up to me and told me that my scene was cut and that I should inform my friends beforehand," Nawazuddin recalled. He further shared how heartbroken he was and told Haasan that he would now be ridiculed.

The actor went on to say that he returned to his friends in tears, telling them his scene had been removed. During that emotional moment, it was Kamal Haasan’s daughter, Shruti Haasan, who approached him and tried to console him.

Hey Ram, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, is an epic historical drama that presents an alternative history of India. Directed and produced by Haasan, the film follows Saket Ram, a man who, after losing his wife, blames Mahatma Gandhi for mob violence and the partition of India.

Advertisement

In his mission to assassinate Gandhi, Saket Ram joins a radical group, setting him on a life-altering journey of realization.

Alongside Kamal Haasan, Hey Ram features an ensemble cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, Vasundhara Das, Girish Karnad, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, and Atul Kulkarni in key roles.

The film was simultaneously made in Tamil and Hindi. Though critically acclaimed upon release, it did not achieve commercial success. The film is also available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and YouTube.