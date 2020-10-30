Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls when Kamal Haasan chopped his role in Hey Ram: I wept bitterly

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a small role besides being a Hindi dialogue coach for Kamal Haasan during the shooting of Hey Ram.

Did you know Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also a part of Kamal Haasan's historical drama film, Hey Ram? However, his role was axed from the film. Yes, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a small role besides being a Hindi dialogue coach for Kamal Haasan during the shooting of the film. In a recent interview, Nawazuddin revealed that he cried after knowing his role was chopped from the film by Kamal Haasan and it was his daughter Shruti Haasan, who consoled him. He said in an interview, "I was his Hindi dialogue coach on his film Hey Ram (2000) which he directed and also played the lead. When Kamalji offered me a small role in Hey Ram I was as excited as a child. He is one of my idols alongside Dilip Kumar, Naseeruddin Shah, Anthony Hopkins and Denzel Washington. I’ve seen each and every film of theirs repeatedly."

Nawaz said he ‘wept bitterly’ and recalled when Shruti Haasan tried to console him. "How could I be resentful? Kamalji is such a complete artiste with his knowledge stretching far beyond.Unka toh mujhe naam bhil lene mein hichkichaahat hoti hai (I hesitate to even say his name)," he said speaking to SpotboyE. Before playing lead roles in the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui tried to set his foot in the industry with small roles.

Hey, released 2000 is written and directed by Kamal Haasan has won three National Awards and is one of the much-talked-about films.

