Nayakan: Did you know THIS about Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan’s iconic film?

Mani Ratnam’s 1987 gangster flick, Nayakan, which featured Kamal Haasan in the lead role is undoubtedly one of the best action gangster films ever. Over the years, the film has gained a cult status and has inspired numerous filmmakers along the way. As the film turns 36 on 21st October, Pinkvilla revisits the iconic film.

The film featured an ensemble cast including Saranya, Delhi Ganesh, Karthika, Tinu Anand, and many more.

A first for Mani Ratnam

Nayakan is unarguably a landmark in terms of Indian cinema and is quite special in a multitude of ways. Although it was not the first gangster flick by Ponniyin Selvan, it is one of the most impactful ones, both for the audience, as well as for himself.

In the five films that he had made so far until 1987, Mani Ratnam had earned a reputation for not using any sets and preferred shooting in real locations. Nayakan was the first film in which Ratnam used sets, where the entirety of Dharavi was recreated in Venus Studios in Madras. In fact, the art design in the film was so good that the same house was used in multiple scenes in multiple locations without giving the audience a single clue. The film earned Thota Tharani the National Award for Best Art Direction.

Apart from art direction, the film also won two more National Awards, one for Best Cinematographer, which was won by PC Sreeram, and one for Best Actor which Kamal Haasan won. The Vikram actor portrayed both young and old Velu Naicker, even using a set of dentures to make his cheeks look heavy while playing the older character.

Cultural impact

It is a well-known fact that Nayakan was inspired by Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 film The Godfather, and was loosely based on the life of Varadarajan Mudaliar. However, the film itself has had a lasting impact on cinephiles and filmmakers across the nation.

Multiple filmmakers have paid an ode to Nayakan, as well as cited that the film is one of their biggest inspirations. Ace director Vetrimaaran has stated that he has watched the film over 45 times and that it inspired him to become a director. Additionally, Vasan Bala, the helmer of films like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Monica O My Darling, has also stated the impact that the film has had in his career.

The iconic dialogue at the climax of the film: ‘Neenga nallavara kettavara? (Are you a good guy or a bad guy?)’ has been used by multiple filmmakers in their films, with one of the most recent uses being by Lokesh Kanagaraj in his 2022 film Vikram, which also featured Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam Reunite for KH234

Quite recently, it was announced that the iconic duo of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam will be reuniting after 36 long years for a film, tentatively titled KH234. Although not a lot of information is available about the film right now, it is said to feature Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, and Dulquer Salmaan, alongside Ulaganayagan. It would be interesting to see what Mani Ratnam has in store for these actors in KH234.