Nayakan: Mani Ratnam directorial to re-release on Kamal Haasan's birthday; Here's all about the classic film

Kamal Haasan, the legendary actor, and veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam teamed up in 1987 to create one of the all-time biggest classics produced by Indian cinema - Nayakan. The epic crime drama film, which is inspired by the classic Hollywood film The Godfather and loosely based on the life of the Bombay underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar, changed the grammar of the Tamil film industry. Interestingly, Nayakan is now set to have a re-release in 4K format, after 36 years of its original release.

Nayakan to re-release on Kamal Haasan's birthday week

As per the latest updates, the Mani Ratnam directorial is finally set to have a grand re-release in 4K format on November 3, this year, on the special occasion of Kamal Haasan's birthday week. For the unversed, the legendary actor is set to celebrate his 69th birthday on November 7, this year. The distributors, who shared the re-release poster of Nayakan on social media recently, confirmed that the neo-noir crime drama will have a wide release in all major cities across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

The new update has clearly left Tamil cinema lovers, Kamal Haasan fans, and admirers of Mani Ratnam, supremely excited. Recently, it was confirmed that the veteran actor's acclaimed silent movie Pushpak, which was also released in 1987, will re-release in theatres. The reports suggest that more classic films starring Kamal Haasan might get re-releases in the coming months.

Have a look at Nayakan re-release poster, below:

