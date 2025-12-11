Nayanam OTT Release: When and where to watch Varun Sandesh’s psychological thriller series online

Nayanam, starring Varun Sandesh in the lead role, is an upcoming psychological web series. If you’re wondering about its streaming details, here are the OTT specifics.

When and where to watch Nayanam

Nayanam is scheduled to begin streaming on ZEE5 from December 19, 2025. The OTT platform shared the official update about the show through a social media post unveiling its trailer.

Official trailer and plot of Nayanam

Nayanam is a six-episode web series that follows the story of Dr. Nayan, a talented yet morally conflicted ophthalmologist whose illegal experiments allow him to see into people's private lives. His scientific curiosity soon transforms into a dark obsession, leading to a chilling web of death, manipulation, and buried truths.

As the show delves into the darkness of the human psyche, it raises the question of how far someone would go to uncover the truth, especially when that truth has the power to destroy them. With strong performances, layered storytelling, and compelling direction, Nayanam aims to be an ambitious and thought-provoking series.

Cast and crew of Nayanam

Nayanam stars Varun Sandesh and Priyanka Jain in the lead roles. The cast also includes Uttej, Ali Reza, Rekha Nirosha, Harish, and several others in key roles.

The series is directed by Swathi Prakash Mantripragada, with the screenplay written by Kalyan Kagitapu. Ajay Arasada has composed the background score, Shoeb Siddiqui has handled the cinematography, and Venkata Krishna Chikkala has served as the editor.

According to a report by Outlook India, Varun said that playing Nayan had been one of the most complex challenges of his career. He explained that the character is brilliant and ambitious yet deeply flawed, and that this contradiction drew him to the role. He added that the story blurs the line between science and morality and that portraying this internal conflict was both exciting and emotionally draining.

Varun Sandesh’s work front

Varun Sandesh was last seen in a lead role in the crime thriller Constable. Directed by Aryan Subhan SK, the movie was released on October 10, 2025. The Happy Days actor is next expected to appear in films such as Yadbhaavam Tadbhavati.

