Nayanathara, Vignesh Shivan & Vijay Sethupathi celebrate Samantha Akkineni's IFFM win; SEE PHOTOS

The team of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal including Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan celebrated the big win of Samantha Akkineni's IFFM (Indian Film Festival of Melbourne) Best Actress Award (Series) for The Family Man 2. The team celebrated Samantha's success with a cake party as they pose candidly for photos.

Samantha took to Instagram to share some pics from the celebrations. In the pictures, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and director Vignesh Shivan can be seen sharing happy laughs as she cuts the cake on the sets of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in Chennai. Samantha also shared a glimpse into her week with pictures, from roaming on the streets of Pondicherry to pampering herself, she had a nice week. Take a look at the photos here:

Earlier this week, Samantha Akkineni flew down from Hyderabad to Chennai to join the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal sets. Before the second wave of Coronavirus, the team wrapped a major schedule in Chennai.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is directed by Vignesh Shivan and is co-produced by him under the banners of Rowdy Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander is onboard for the film's music while Vijay Kartik Kannan and A. Sreekar Prasad are the cinematographer and editor respectively.

Meanwhile, the actress played the role of Raji, a rebel force member, in the web series, directed by Raj and DK. The series also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha and Priyamani in the lead roles.