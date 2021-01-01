Nayanthara is all about bling in sequined dress as Vignesh Shivan shares PHOTO while wishing fans on New Year

Taking to his Instagram space, Vignesh SHivan shared a photo with Nayanthara while wishing his fans and followers a happy new year.

While wishing his fans and followers on New Year, Vignesh Shivan shared a photo with the lady Superstar and his girlfriend Nayanthara. In the photo, Nayanthara was seen in a blue sequined dress and it was all about bling. They both were seen sharing a hug as they were enjoying their holiday. Sharing the photo, Vignesh Shivan wrote a heartfelt note and wished everyone best of luck.

He wrote, “From Me & Mine to You & Yours Happy New year dear fellow survivors. Now that we have crossed a very memorable and unforgettable phase of life! Let’s strive and drive ahead towards an eventful & memorable 2021! Wishing only the best of moments, success, happiness, good health, peace, satisfaction & love in abundance! Good luck to all of us for a wonderful 2021!”

See the post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple is teaming up for a Kollywood film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also stars Samantha Akkineni as yet another leading lady, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the male lead. The film’s shooting started last month and all the lead actors joined the sets in Hyderabad. Nayanthara also has in her kitty, a rural entertainer titled Annaatthe with Rajinikanth as the male lead. Nayanthara also has in her kitty, a Mollywood film titled Nizhal. It was announced recently that she will be sharing the screen space with Fahadh Faasil in his upcoming film Pattu directed by Alphonse Putheren.

