Nayanthara amps up travel style in a blue ethnic suit as she gets clicked at Mumbai airport; VIDEO

South Lady Superstar Nayanthara was clicked at Mumbai airport. The actress opted for a beautiful ethnic look as her travel style and made heads turn. The actress expertly blends elegance and comfort into a gorgeous ensemble. She also posed for cameras quickly before heading inside and thanked the paparazzi as well.

She wore a blue kurta set with a matching dupatta. The ethnic suit defined simplicity perfectly well. The actress went for minimal makeup, with signature bold eyes, and pink lips, and left her tresses open. She opted for no accessories and made her ethnic outfit stand out with just platform heels.