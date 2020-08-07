Nayanthara and Anirudh Ravichander look cool as they twin in white in this THROWBACK photo

In the photo, they both can be seen twinning in a cool white tee. Anirudh shared it when Nayanthara’s Kolamavu Kokila was released.

If one has to talk about being cool-headed celebrities, one cannot miss music composer Anirudh Ravichander and South star Nayanthara. Especially, when both of them pose together while twinning in matching outfits, it is another level of coolness. This throwback photo shared by Anirudh on his Instagram space shows him with Nayanthara. In the photo, they both can be seen twinning in a cool white tee. Anirudh shared it when Nayanthara’s Kolamavu Kokila was released.

Sharing the photo, Anirudh wrote on Instagram, “What an awesome day! so happy for nelson, nayanthara, yogi babu, Lyca team and all wonderful people involved”. The movie which was released on August 18, 2018 revolves around Kokila (Nayanthara) who gets involved in a drug racket for earning money to treat her ailing mother. Music director Anirudh Ravichander composed 6 songs for the film. The background score had fit the comic mood of the film perfectly.

Check out the post here:

Also read: Throwback Thursday: When Nayanthara, Atlee and Priya came together to celebrate Vignesh Shivan’s birthday

Kalyana Vayasu song from the film penned Sivakarthikeyan, featuring Yogi Babu was a huge hit. The film was directed by debutant Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Lyca production. He won Best Screenplay Award in Norway Tamil Film festival for the film. Yogi babu, Saranya were also seen playing important roles in the film. Meanwhile, Nayanthara will be next seen in RJ Balaji directorial Mookuthi Amman. Anirudh Ravichander’s next music will be out for Master.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×