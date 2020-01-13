PHOTOS: Nayanthara and beau Vignesh Shivan visit Sabarimala to witness Makara Jyothi

A selfie of Nayanthara and Vignesh has surfaced on social media and it is said to be from their recent visit to the temple.
4851 reads Mumbai Updated: January 13, 2020 02:29 pm
After the release of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, Nayanthara along with her beau Vignesh Shivan recently visited a few temples to seek blessings. The Ladysuperstar of Kollywood is currently on cloud 9 as her recently released film Darbar is doing great at the ticket windows. The couple also visited Sabarimala to witness Makara Jyothi. A selfie of Nayanthara and Vignesh has surfaced on social media and its assumed to be from their recent visit to the temple. Recently, filmmaker Vignesh also took to Instagram and shared about visiting Sabarimala to witness Makara Jyothi. 

He wrote, "Swamiyae Saranam Iyappa !!! Getting ready for Sabari malai to witness the #magarajothi !." The love birds had recently visited the Swamithoppu Ayyavazhi temple in Kanyakumari as well. They were also spotted at temples in Kanyakumari and Tiruchendur. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are setting major couple goals. From holidaying together to praising each other in their success, the couple is grabbing all the limelight. Recently, as Nayanthara won an award for Bigil, Vignesh took to Instagram and shared a selfie with a heart struck emoticon.

Check out Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's photos below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Nayanthara has commenced the shooting of her upcoming devotional film, Mookuthi Amman. 90 per cent of the film's shoot is done and the team is looking forward to wrapping up the last schedule soon. 

Recently, talking to Times Of Indian, RJ Balaji spilled the beans about Nayanthara's role in the film. He said, "Nayanthara has given her best and this will be celebrated as one of the emblematic films in her career. I am not exaggerating, but the way she has taken this film devotedly has been enhancing our vision to a greater degree."

The Kollywood actress will also be seen in Vignesh Shivan's debut production venture, Netrikann. 

