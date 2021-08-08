Nayanthara and BF Vignesh Shivan are super happy & proud as they celebrate their big win; SEE PHOTOS

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are happy, proud, and are feeling blessed as their Tamil film Koozhangal has bagged Tiger Award at International Film Festival Rotterdam. Koozhangal (Pebbles), presented by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan under the Rowdy Pictures banner has won big at IFFR. Holding the award close to their heart, Vignesh Shivan shared a few photos of him with his ladylove Nayanthara to celebrate their big win.

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has shared a few photos of him and Nayanthara on Instagram alongside a long note. He wrote, "With our first international award our #firstfilm #Pebbles #Koozhangal got us home the prestigious #TigerAward @iffr all the way from Rotterdam to Chennai as we hold it close to our heart thankful to @psvinothraj and his fabulous team for making this gem :) all the accolades and encouragement this film is garnering makes us sooo happy & proud ! Thankfully sharing this image wit all of you ...Meantime our director is in Romania collecting his next award."

Pebbles is directed by P. S. Vinothraj and the story is said to be based on a real incident of the director's family. Koozhangal aka Pebbles was premiered at the 50th International Film Festival Rotterdam held in the Netherlands on February 4, 2021. It was also screened at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles held in May and at the Kyiv Molodist International Film Festival held in June.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are conquering their careers goals together. They have been dating for about six years now and are setting couple goals with each passing day.

Nayanthara will soon be seen in Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles.

