Nayanthara and boyfriend Vignesh Shivan ENGAGED? This is what the actress has to say about ring on her finger

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adorable couples in the film industry. The couple never shies away to flaunt love for each other and their PDA-filled photos are the proof. They are also the most talked-about couple as their wedding rumours spark every now and then. Yet again, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's relationship has grabbed the headlines.

Back in March 2021, Nayanthara flaunted a ring in a photo shared by her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan with a caption, 'Viralodu uyir kooda korthu' (Finger is tied up with life). That photo sparked many rumours about their engagement but neither of them officially confirmed anything back then. Now, in a new television promo, Nayanthara can be seen addressing rumours about their engagement.

Nayanthara, who appeared on television to promote her film Netrikann, addressed the rumours when anchor Dhivyadharshi asked about her ring. The actress confirmed that it is an engagement ring. With this, fans are filled with joy and are expecting a wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan very soon.

Well, previously even Vignesh Shivan responded to the marriage rumours and said they will think of marriage once Coronavirus settles down.

Nayanthara’s and Vignesh Shivan’s love story began on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which gradually turned into a thick friendship and within no time, cupid’s arrow struck them. The lovely couple has been in a relationship for 5 years now.

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen playing a lead role in her boyfriend’s Vignesh Shivan’s directorial venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. The music of the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.