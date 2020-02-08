Nayanthara and Hansika Motwani's Ex opens up on how he overcame breakup

Talking during a media interaction, Simby aka STr stated that he had a hard time coping up with breakup.

We all know the love life of actor Simbu aka STR. He was in relationship with Kollywood’s top heroines Nayanthara and Hansika Motwani. Photos of the actor with his ex-girlfriends were widely shared people online, even though social media was not all that popular back then. Talking during a media interaction, STR opened up how he overcame breakup. He stated that alcohol is not a solution to any problem. He also stated that his determination to come out of the breakup helped him the most.

IB Times quoted the Chekka Chivandha Vaanam actor as saying, “We assume that our pain will be reduced if we hurt ourselves. But that is not true. I used to cry and just cry till I get tired. Our pain can only come out in the form of tears. You cannot put it out by consuming liquor, but I always had a strong desire to come out of the situation.” While we all know the episodes that followed after his breakup, we can only admire all of the actors for how they dealt with it.

On the work front, actor Simbu will be next seen in Venkat Prabhu directorial, Maanaadu. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, the film has an enselble of star cast including SJ Suryah, SA Chandrasekhar, Baradhiraja, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Premgi Amaren, Tamil Bigg Boss season 2 famed actor Daniel. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music. He will also be playing a cameo in Hansika Motwani starrer Maha. Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman shooting was recent wrapped up.

