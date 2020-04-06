Nayanthara and her beau Vignesh Shivan request Coronavirus to go away; 'Let us get back to normal'

South Indian stars like Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Nayanthara among many others took to social media and shared photos as they participated in PM Narendra Modi's '9 Baje for 9 minutes' initiative.

South Indian stars like Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Nayanthara were among many others took to social media and shared photos as they participated in PM Narendra Modi's '9 Baje for 9 minutes' initiative. PM Modi requested everyone to be a part of this initiative by holding Diyas or torch and show solidarity in fighting the battle against Coronavirus. Nayanthara and her beau Vignesh Shivan also shared a few photos as they lit the candle.

Making a special request to Corona, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Dear corona ... ! We only do this for God during our prayers ! Now we are doing it for u ! Jus requesting and praying that you would let us get back to normal !! #GoCorona #corona please show come karunai ???????????????? Go away please !".

In his next post, Vignesh Shivan questioned the reason and science behind lighting diyas. He wrote, "So scientifically speaking ... with so much of fire & light the atmospheric temperature would have increased by a few degrees and we would have successfully killed some members of the corona virus ?? family !#IsThatAFact ???".

Latha Rajinikanth took to Twitter and shared a picture of her with Rajinikanth as they participated in this initiative along with every citizen, 'Let the gloom of darkness go. May light prevail and shine again. May the earth be protected.'

Let the gloom of darkness go .. may light prevail and shine again. May the earth be protected.@latharajnikanth pic.twitter.com/EpjGLBgEs3 — Latha Rajinikanth (@OfficialLathaRK) April 5, 2020

