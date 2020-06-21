Nayanthara and her beau Vignesh Shivan tested positive for COVID 19? Here's the TRUTH

Reports are doing rounds that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are tested positive for COVID-19. However, their official spokespersons have rubbished the rumours.

Reports have been doing rounds that Kollywood couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are tested positive for COVID-19. However, this is not true. The official spokespersons of Nayanthara and Vignesh have rubbished the rumours of the couple infected with Coronavirus. The couple is absolutely fine and has urged fans to not believe any kind of such rumours. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the South Indian Film industry. This rumour about the couple had sent fans into a frenzy. Well, fans can relax as their favourite couple is healthy and fine.

Meanwhile, recently reports were doing rounds that the duo is all set to tie the knot in a hush-hush ceremony amid the lockdown. It was also reported that the wedding would be a simple affair with the presence of only close family members and friends. However, there has been no official word regarding the same yet. The couple is in a relationship since last 4 years and is setting major couple goals. From being supportive of each other on the professional front to spending time on holidays, Nayanthara and Vignesh have always left their fans amazed with their sizzling chemistry.

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen next in Mookuthi Amman, directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan jointly. The release of the film has been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

She will also be sharing the screenspace with Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Nayanthara will feature in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva. The film also has Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as the leading ladies.

