Nayanthara and her filmmaker beau Vignesh Shivan get their COVID 19 vaccine; PHOTOS

Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and shared photos of him and Nayanthara getting vaccinated. He also urged people to get themselves vaccinated.
492 reads Mumbai
Nayanthara COVID 19 vaccine photos Nayanthara and her filmmaker beau Vignesh Shivan get their COVID 19 vaccine; PHOTOS
A lot of South celebs have started to get themselves vaccinated for coronavirus. Superstar Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, Kamala Haasan are among the biggies from the film fraternity who have already got jabbed. Recently, Kollywood's lady superstar Nayanthara and her filmmaker beau Vignesh Shivan also took their first dose of the COVID-9 vaccine. Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and shared photos of him and Nayanthara getting vaccinated. 

He also urged people to get themselves vaccined. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Please please get vaccinated...Stay safe , stay indoors...#thistooshallpass #idhuvumKadandhuPogum." One can see in the photos, Nayanthara looks pretty as always and has covered her face with a mask while taking the vaccine. Well, the lovely couple of the industry is setting an example and urging their fans to take their vaccine dose as soon as possible.

Take a look below:

Recently, Mahesh Babu took his first dose of vaccine and wrote, "Done with my vaccination! Please get yours!! The COVID-19 second wave has hit everyone hard and getting vaccinated is the need of the hour. Those aged 18 years and above are eligible to get theirs from May 1st. #GetVaccinated. Stay safe everyone (sic)."

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen in Vignesh Shivan's two upcoming films- Netrikann and Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal also stars Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

