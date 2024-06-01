Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan visit Disneyland Hong Kong with twins Ulagam and Uyir; share adorable PICS

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are enjoying a relaxing vacation with their sons in Hong Kong. The adorable couple have been sharing loads of pictures and videos from their trip on social media lately.

Similarly, Nayanthara and Vignesh took their twin sons for a day out in Disneyland and shared the pictures with their fans and well-wishers. Read on to know more.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan take kids to Disneyland, share adorable pictures

Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan seem to be full-on in fun parent mode they are making sure that their kids enjoy the family vacation. On a related note, the adorable couple took their twin sons for a day out at Disneyland.

Pictures shared by Nayanthara and Vignesh have now gone viral on social media. Check out their adorable family pictures here!

The pictures scream nothing but happiness, love, and warmth, right?

Vignesh Shivan penned down an emotional note with the pictures from Disneyland. He wrote, "Came here 12 years back, with slippers & 1000 rupees in hand for asking permission for Poda podi shooting. to get here with my lovely babies my family felt sweet, emotional & satisfying''.

There is nothing bigger that parents wish for other than seeing their kids happy. The Annapoorani actress, too, is living her best family life currently with her sweet and supportive husband. From celebrating Uyir and Ulagam’s first birthdays to their first festivals, their parents are super busy giving the boys the best of everything in the world.

Earlier, the Bigil actress had shared a video of her sons enjoying their day at the aquarium in Hong Kong on May 30. Clad in matching casual white shirts, Nayanthara and Vignesh’s sons look in a delightful mood as they curiously watch the fish in the water tank before their eyes.

Nayanthara on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Bigil actress has three projects in the pipeline. Two of them are in Tamil, followed by a Malayalam film. The Tamil film Test, helmed by S. Sashikanth, features R Madhavan and Siddharth in the lead roles. While a release date is not confirmed, it is expected to arrive on the big screen sometime this year.

