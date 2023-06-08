Nayanthara and Jayam Ravi starrer Iraivan gets a release date

Nayanthara and Ponniyin Selvan star Jayam Ravi teamed up for an upcoming film titled Iraivan after eight long years. It is one of the highly anticipated movies from Kollywood. Now, after a long wait, the release date has finally been announced. Iraivan will hit the cinema halls on August 25, 2023.

Jayam Ravi took to Twitter and shared a new poster featuring Nayanthara as he announced the release date. The release date announcement poster features Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara along with a blood-stain knife. Judging from the poster, the movie could be a revenge drama.

Check out Iraivan release date and poster here:

About Iraivan

Iraivan marks the second collaboration of Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara after the blockbuster film Thani Oruvan in 2015. Written and directed by Ahmed, Iraivan will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The film will reportedly feature Jayam Ravi in the role of a cop. Details about Nayanthara's role have been kept under wraps. While 'Iraivan' has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the technical team includes cinematography by Hari K Vedanth and editing by Manikanda Balaji.

Upcoming films

Nayanthara will be seen next alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Helmed by filmmaker Atlee Kumar, the upcoming action thriller marks her debut in Hindi cinema. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. Vijay Sethupathi is playing the role of the antagonist in the film. The actress also commenced shooting her next, tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75 with Nilesh Krishnaa.

She is reportedly also roped in as the female lead opposite Kamal Haasan in Mani Ratnam's directorial.

Jayam Ravi is basking in the success of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2, where he played the role of Arunmozhi Varman, the great Raja Raja Chozha. The actor received immense praise and acclaim for his performance.

