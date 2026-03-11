Nayanthara and Kavin starrer Hi to release in April 2026 instead of May? Here’s what we know

Hi, starring Nayanthara and Kavin, has been in the making for quite some time, with the makers earlier releasing the film’s first-look posters. Initially, reports indicated that the movie was supposed to release in May this year; however, it now appears that the film might advance its theatrical release by a month.

Nayanathara, Kavin starrer Hi to release for April 2026?

According to an online report by Mukil Vardhanan, the Nayanthara and Kavin starrer Hi is set to release in April 2026, coinciding with the summer season this year. Earlier, reports were suggesting that the film would be released in May 2026. However, due to several major releases lining up in South Indian cinema during the summer window, the makers seem to have advanced the release.

While more details about the movie are yet to be revealed, the makers of Hi recently released a poster featuring Nayanthara and Kavin . The romantic drama’s new look shows the actors in a sweet pose, with the makers mentioning that a surprise is on the way.

Hi is an upcoming romantic drama whose first-look posters were released in October 2025. The movie is expected to revolve around a romantic tale shared between two tenants living in a residential building.

The film is directed by Vishnu Edavan, who previously worked as an assistant director to Lokesh Kanagaraj. Jen Martin is composing the songs and background score, Rajesh Shukla is handling the cinematography, and Philomin Raj is serving as the editor.

For those unaware, Vishnu Edavan is also a noted lyricist who has worked on several films, including Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Thalapathy Vijay’s Master and Leo.

Nayanthara’s upcoming films

Nayanthara will next appear in a lead role in the Yash-starrer gangster action film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The movie also features Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and others in key roles.

Initially, the movie was scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi. However, the makers later postponed the release to June 4, 2026.

Looking ahead, Nayanthara will also appear in films such as Patriot , Dear Students, and Mookuthi Amman 2.

