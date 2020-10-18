Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban's film with Appu Bhattathiri titled Nizhal; Check out first look poster

Nayanthara and Kunchacko had shared the screenspace a decade ago for a song sequence. They are back now as lead actors in Appu Bhattathiri's film titled, Nizhal.

Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban's upcoming film with Appu Bhattathiri has been titled Nizhal. After a lot of speculations, finally, the makers have made an official announcement about the same along with the title poster of the film. Fahadh Faasil released the title poster of the film on social media and fans are super excited to know what's next in stores for them. Nizhal is said to be a thriller and it marks award-winning Malayalam editor Appu N Bhattathiri's debut as a director. Nayanthara and Kunchacko had shared the screenspace a decade ago for a song sequence. Well, it will be interesting to see them together as lead actors on the big screen.

“Unveiling the first look title poster of #Nizhal starring Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara! The directorial debut of Appu N Bhattathiri, produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and Melange Film House in association with Tentpole Movies! Best wishes to the entire team!!” Fahadh took to Instagram and shared about the same on his Facebook page on Sunday. Check out the first look below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Unveiling the first look title poster of #Nizhal starring #KunchackoBoban and #Nayanthara! Directorial debut of #AppuNBhattathiri, produced by @AJFilmCompany and Melange Film House in association with Tentpole Movies! Rolling Tomorrow!!@NayantharaU pic.twitter.com/i01LWofomW — Anto Joseph (@IamAntoJoseph) October 18, 2020

As we see in the first look, Nizhal is produced by Anto Joseph, Abhijith M Pillai, Badusha, Felini TP and Ginesh Jose. The upcoming Mollywood project is written by S Sanjeev while Cinematography is being taken over by Deepak D Menon. The music is by Sooraj S Kurup and Appu Bhattathiri is on edit with Arunlal SP.

