Nayanthara and Mehreen Pirzadaa bump into each other while shopping in Dubai; SEE PHOTOS

Nayanthara is spending quality time with beau Vignesh Shivan in Dubai during the new year. The pictures of the couple were doing rounds on the social media. While on a shopping spree in Dubai, Nayanthara bumped into fellow actress Mehreen Pirzadaa. Sharing a picture of the two posing together, Mehreen Pirzadaa wrote on her Instagram handle, “It was so good finally meeting Lady Superstar #nayanthara @wikkiofficial”. The two ladies were accompanied by Vignesh Shivan during the outing.

Both Nayanthara and Mehreen Pirzadaa are busy with their respective projects right now. Mehreen Pirzadaa is currently shooting for Anil Ravipudi directorial F3. Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is touted to be the second instalment in the F3: Fun and Frustration franchise. Besides, Mehreen Pirzadaa, the film also stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Tamannaah Bhatia as the leads. All of them will be seen reprising their roles from the original flick. This comedy ride will be out in theatres on 29 April 2022.

Check out the post below:

On the other hand, Nayanthara is occupied with some major ventures. One of them being Alphonse Puthren’s upcoming drama Paattu. Alongside Nayanthara, the film will also see Fahadh Faasil as the lead. Nayanthara’s next will be available for audiences in theatres on 27 February 2022. The actress will also be a part of Mohan Raja’s Godfather. Produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the movie stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role. The film is said to be the remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer helmed by Prithviraj.

Also Read: PICS: Naga Chaitanya spotted looking dapper in formals at the opening of a shop in Rajahmundry