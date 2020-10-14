Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly’s Love Action Drama makers RELEASE an unseen fight sequence; Watch

Nayanthara andNivil Pauly's unseen stunt sequence from their film Love Action Drama was released by the makers of the film.

Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly’s romantic Mollywood film titled Love Action Drama is one of the most favourite movies of Mollywood fans. While we all can re-watch the film n number of times and still not get enough of it, now the makers have revealed an unseen action sequence from the film. In the sequence, Nivin Pauly can be seen fighting on the street with a rage and his ever charming looks. Towards the end, we can see Nayanthara approaching him and yelling at him for being rough.

Produced by Funtastic Films in association with M Star Entertainments, the film had Nivin Pauly, Nayanthara and Aju Varghese in the lead roles, while Dhyan Sreenivasan wrote and directed the film. Meanwhile, Nayanthara has a handful of films in her kitty. She will be next seen in devotional drama titled Mookuthi Amman directed by RJ Balaji. It is being reported that the film will get a direct release on OTT platform.

Watch the video here:

She also has several other films including Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, where she will share the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni. Her film titled Netrikann is also expected to be released as soon as the lockdown is lifted. She will be seen as the leading lady in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe. On the other hand, Nivin Pauly will be next seen in Rajesh Ravi’s directorial debut. The film is reportedly titled Bismi Special. The latest news reports also state that Aishwarya Lekshmi will be essaying the female lead in the film.

