Nayanthara and Prabhudheva were heading for marriage but what happened? Lady Superstar OPENED UP about it

Nayanthara and Prabhudheva's sensational breakup has been the talk of the town for years now. They started dating when they were shooting for their film, Villu. In June 2009, there were rumours that Nayanthara and Prabhudheva might tie the knot, however, the duo never denied or confirmed them. Nayanthara and Prabhudheva's relationship hit a rough patch in 2012 and the former couple called it quits. Years after they parted ways, in an interview to TOI in 2017, Nayanthara decided to speak her heart out about what went wrong into their relationship. The couple was heading to marry each other but things changed.

In a throwback interview, the Ladysuper of Kollywood said, "It happens. It's not just my relationship ' you take any relationship or marriage, break-ups happen. There might be misunderstandings and problems on a day-to-day basis but when it gets to a level where you cannot handle it and it goes beyond saturation point, it becomes very difficult to handle. People change, things change, situations change ' so it could be probably because of that ' I really don't want to get into details because it's quite personal and I don't want to talk about it to the whole world."

She further continued, "I have always kept a dignified silence on whatever was being said and written about me. Now things have changed ' when a relationship doesn't work, it doesn't work. There might be a hundred reasons for it or there might be no reason for it. When I am in a relationship, I give it my 100 per cent. But then if it doesn't work, you cannot help it. You cannot move ahead with something which isn't working."

Nayanthara is now in a happy phase with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The couple has been setting relationship goals with their adorable photos on social media.

