Nayanthara and Pradeep Ranganathan to play the leads in Vignesh Shivan's next?

Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South cinema has been juggling her acting career and personal life like a pro. The new mommy, who welcomed twin sons Uyir and Ulagam in October 2022 through surrogacy, has been thoroughly enjoying the new role. Nayanthara's husband and popular filmmaker Vignesh Shivan have been compensating for her absence from social media platforms, by sharing lovely pictures with his wife and kids, very often. However, parenthood has not prevented the actress-filmmaker couple from being active in their careers.

Nayanthara to share the screen with Pradeep Ranganathan in Vignesh Shivan's next?

If the latest reports are to be believed, Nayanthara is once again teaming up with her hubby dearest Vignesh Shivan, for his upcoming directorial venture. The movie, which is touted to be a comedy thriller, reportedly features 'Love Today' fame actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan as the protagonist. Nayanthara is rumoured to be playing a pivotal role in the untitled project, which is expected to go on floors in a couple of weeks. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that the project might not feature a romantic track between the leads. The makers are expected to officially announce the untitled film on social media, once the star cast is finalised.

Kamal Haasan's RKFI to produce the project?

The rumourmills also suggest that Vignesh Shivan's next directorial venture, which will feature Pradeep Ranganathan and Nayanthara in the lead roles, will be produced by none other than legendary actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan. As per the reports, the Indian 2 actor is keen to produce more films headlined by young talents under his home banner Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), and greenlit Vignesh's project.

Anirudh Ravichander will reunite with Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara for the untitled project, after the success of their last outing Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and its stellar music album. The rest of the star cast and technical crew are not finalised, yet.

