Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Gold pre-poned; Gets a new release date in December

Earlier, Gold was originally expected to hit the theatres for Onam 2022, and a highly promising teaser was released in mid-2022. But, the release of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara’s film has been delayed due to various reasons. Reportedly, director Alphonse Puthren and the production team are unhappy with some portions of Gold and have decided to go for a reshoot. The rumour mills suggest that this is the actual reason behind the delay of the project.

Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-awaited film Gold has got a new release date. The film, which was scheduled to hit the screens on December 2, has now been preponed to the 1st. Gold will now release in theaters on December 1. The film's release dates have changed multiple times due to various issues.

Check out Nayanthara's Gold release date here:



Touted to be an action-comedy, the Malayalam drama has been written, edited and directed by renowned filmmaker, Alphonse Putharen, who is known for his work in the 2015 romantic flick, Premam. This movie marks Alphonse Puthren's return to direction after a long gap of almost seven years. Backed by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, Gold will further star Ajmal Ameer, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar and Chemban Vinod Jose in supporting roles.

Gold features a massive star cast including over 60 plus prominent stars of Malayalam and Tamil cinema, playing key roles. Rajesh Murugesan composed music for the film. The highly anticipated project, which is produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames, will be simultaneously released in Malayalam and Tamil.

Upcoming projects

Apart from Gold, Nayanthara will be seen leading filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan's directorial Connect. On the occasion of the lady Superstar's birthday, the makers of her forthcoming horror thriller Connect have unveiled the captivating teaser of the film. She is currently shooting for her Bollywood debut film Jawan. Helmed by filmmaker Atlee, the film will feature Shah Rukh Khan as the protagonist. She is also Iraivan and Lady Superstar 75 in the making at the moment.

Also Read: Shriya Saran reacts on being trolled for kissing Andrei Koscheev at Drishyam 2 red carpet event

