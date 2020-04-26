X
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nayanthara and Rajinikanth deserved better; Twitterati reacts to 2005's Chandramukhi post its telecast on TV

As its nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, moviegoers got a chance to catch Nayanthara and Rajinikanth's 2005 film Chandramukhi yet again on April 25 on Sun TV.
19403 reads Mumbai
Nayanthara and Rajinikanth deserved better; Twitterati reacts to 2005's Chandramukhi post its telecast on TVNayanthara and Rajinikanth deserved better; Twitterati reacts to 2005's Chandramukhi post its telecast on TV
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Nayanthara, known as the Lady superstar and Thalaivi of the Kollywood film industry, has set her mark and created a legacy for herself with her phenomenal performances on the big screen. On the other hand, Rajinikanth is hailed as superstar or Thalaiva of the Indian Cinema. And when these two superstars of the South Indian film industry come together on the big screen, they always set the screens on fire. One of their iconic films is a supernatural horror-thriller film, Chandramukhi, which released 15 years ago on April 14. Well, as its nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, moviegoers got a chance to catch the film yet again on April 25 on Sun TV. 

The film was aired on the small screen yesterday and Twitterati are going berserk as they are comparing Nayanthara and Rajinikanth's then and now performance in the films. One of the Twitter users wrote, "The WORST thing about #Chandramukhi is surely the extremely pathetic hair and makeup of #Rajinikanth... #Thalaivar and #Nayanthara deserved so much better...Mathabadi naanum watching #ChandramukhiOnSunTV dhaan...  And ready to sing along with #Athindhom." 

Twitterati have mixed reactions to Nayanthara and Rajinikanth's 2005 film Chandramukhi. Check it out:

The film was directed by P. Vasu, and was produced and distributed by Ramkumar Ganesan of Sivaji Productions. Chandramukhi was a massive financial success and was called a genre-defining film in the Kollywood cinema. 

Chandramukhi is a remake of Vasu's Kannada film Apthamitra (2004), which itself is a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (1993). 

Also Read: Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence confirms starring in the P Vasu film with the blessings of Rajinikanth 

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement