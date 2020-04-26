Nayanthara and Rajinikanth deserved better; Twitterati reacts to 2005's Chandramukhi post its telecast on TV

As its nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, moviegoers got a chance to catch Nayanthara and Rajinikanth's 2005 film Chandramukhi yet again on April 25 on Sun TV.

Nayanthara, known as the Lady superstar and Thalaivi of the Kollywood film industry, has set her mark and created a legacy for herself with her phenomenal performances on the big screen. On the other hand, Rajinikanth is hailed as superstar or Thalaiva of the Indian Cinema. And when these two superstars of the South Indian film industry come together on the big screen, they always set the screens on fire. One of their iconic films is a supernatural horror-thriller film, Chandramukhi, which released 15 years ago on April 14. Well, as its nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, moviegoers got a chance to catch the film yet again on April 25 on Sun TV.

The film was aired on the small screen yesterday and Twitterati are going berserk as they are comparing Nayanthara and Rajinikanth's then and now performance in the films. One of the Twitter users wrote, "The WORST thing about #Chandramukhi is surely the extremely pathetic hair and makeup of #Rajinikanth... #Thalaivar and #Nayanthara deserved so much better...Mathabadi naanum watching #ChandramukhiOnSunTV dhaan... And ready to sing along with #Athindhom."

Twitterati have mixed reactions to Nayanthara and Rajinikanth's 2005 film Chandramukhi. Check it out:

The WORST thing about #Chandramukhi is surely the extremely pathetic hair and makeup of #Rajinikanth... #Thalaivar and #Nayanthara deserved so much better... Mathabadi naanum watching #ChandramukhiOnSunTV dhaan... And ready to sing along with #Athindhom — Avinash Ramachandran (@TheHatmanTweets) April 25, 2020

#Nayanthara in chandramukhi Soooooo chubby and cute...

Bujjuk bujjuk — Jaanu (@Janytweetz) April 25, 2020

#Chandramukhi - The saree that Nayanthara donned in " Kokku para para " song became an instant hit. Was one of the most sold designs the following deepavali . — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) April 25, 2020

Hahaha I watched Chandramukhi before watching Manichithrathaazh, and still found Chandramukhi very meh! — (@amabirdman) April 26, 2020

Simran - Jyothika

Samyuktha Varma - Nayanthara Chandramukhi Leading Female Characters ku ivangala dhan choose pannanga.. Simran panniruntha Nayan kude Onscreen le paarthurukalam miss aagiduchu https://t.co/kejviJN2NL — ᴅʜ (@Dheeran__) April 26, 2020

Really had wonderful time yesterday

After so many years each one in my family gathered to watch CHANDRAMUKHI including my 5 years old kid. Trust me it was not pre planned On the fly when the movie was seen while changing channel this gathering happened

#Chandramukhi — Mayon (@MayonTweets) April 26, 2020

The film was directed by P. Vasu, and was produced and distributed by Ramkumar Ganesan of Sivaji Productions. Chandramukhi was a massive financial success and was called a genre-defining film in the Kollywood cinema.

Chandramukhi is a remake of Vasu's Kannada film Apthamitra (2004), which itself is a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (1993).

Also Read: Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence confirms starring in the P Vasu film with the blessings of Rajinikanth

