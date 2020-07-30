Nayanthara and Ramya Krishnan lose crores after being scammed by an illegal real estate company?

Allegedly, a top real estate firm sold several acres of land to VVIPs across the country. They sold the land promising that it has excellent water facilities.

South India’s top celebrities from the entertainment industry – Ramya Krishnan and Nayanthara were reportedly scammed by an illegal real estate company. Apparently, former legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s wide Anjali Tendulkar was also scammed by the company. Hearsay has that they have lost crores of rupees in the scam. Allegedly, a top real estate firm sold several acres of land to VVIPs across the country. They sold the land promising that it has excellent water facilities.

High-rise apartments and gated communities were reportedly planned to be built there. However, the plan was dropped after a dispute between the business partners. After the dispute, it was revealed that it was agricultural land and the real estate firm has not acquired permission to construct a building on it. While no official information has been led out yet, this news has taken the internet by storm. The real estate company reportedly brought 1 acre for Rs 1 lakh and sold it to these celebrities for Rs 10 crore.

The Revenue Department has reportedly sent legal notice to the real estate company, and it is not yet known if the celebrities will receive their payments. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara has an ensemble of films in her kitty including Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva, Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, RJ Balaji’s Mookuthi Amman. On the other hand, Ramya Krishnan will be next seen playing a key role in Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Fighter.

