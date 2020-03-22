Nayanthara and Trisha's Cat FIght: When Ladysuperstar ADMITTED there were misunderstandings

A few years ago, the powerhouse talents of the film industry, Nayanthara and Trisha hit the headlines because of their cold war due to personal issues.

The two most popular and successful stars in the film industry, Trisha Krishnan and Nayanthara once shared sweet-bitter friendship. A few years ago, the powerhouse talents of the film industry hit the headlines because of their cold war due to personal issues. According to reports carried in 2008, the catfight between Trisha and Nayanthara started due to Tamil film Kuruvi. Apparently, both ladies were being considered for the film but it eventually went to Trisha. While the reports stated they fought for professional reason, Trisha in a throwback interview revealed 'It was personal and due to some mutual friends'.

Their rift was the talk of the town then and so, Trisha had decided to address the rumours. In a throwback interview to Indiaglitz, Trisha had commented on her catfight with Nayanthara. She said, "Nayan has been in this industry for donkeys years, more than a decade to be precise. I think most the issues Nayan and I had was media created. Yes, we had a little fallout but that was not professional. It was personal and due to some mutual friends we had. We didn’t talk for a while but we never fought."

On the other hand, Nayanthara stated that due to misunderstandings between them, they didn't speak to each other for a long time. The Lady superstar also added that it was Trisha who initiated the talk between each other and that she is thankful to her for the same. "When she took the effort to come talk to me what more is needed? I have to give it to her and I really appreciate her for initiated the conversation," Nayanthara said.

Credits :JFW

