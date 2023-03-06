Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all smiles as they get spotted in the city: See PICS

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the lady superstar and hitmaker are undoubtedly one of the most popular star couples in the Tamil film industry. The actress and director tied the knot in a grand ceremony held in Mahabalipuram, Chennai in June 2022. Later, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed twin babies through surrogacy in October, of the same year. The new parents have named their newborn sons, Uyir and Ulagam.

The star couple has always kept their personal life under wraps and prefers to stay away from the media and public as much as possible. However, on March 5, Sunday, Nayanthara and Vignesh made a rare public appearance as they visited their friends in the city.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's latest public appearance

The actor-director couple, who made a rare public appearance on Sunday night, opted for comfy casual outfits for their outing. The Jawan actress looked beautiful as always, in a white full-sleeve top, which she teamed up with a pair of blue distressed denim trousers. Nayanthara completed her look with her signature top knot hairdo, a crossbody bag, minimal accessories, and a no-make-up look. Vignesh Shivan, on the other hand, opted for an all-black look with a t-shirt, denim trousers, and a statement silver kada.

Check out Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's pictures, below:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's work front

The lady superstar, who is currently enjoying her new role as a young mother, is managing both her personal and professional lives together like a pro. Nayanthara is set to make her long-awaited debut in Bollywood, with the highly anticipated project Jawan. The movie, which features Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, is helmed by the popular Tamil director Atlee.

Vignesh Shivan, on the other hand, is reportedly set to join hands with National award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi once again, after the success of Kaathuvakula Rendu Kaadhal. The project, which is touted to be a complete action thriller, is expected to get its official launch very soon. The director's much-awaited project, which features Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is currently delayed due to unknown reasons.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan gives a goodbye kiss to Jawan co-star Nayanthara as he visits her in Chennai