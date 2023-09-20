Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan arrive holding hands at Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai; VIDEO

Nayanthara, who is basking in the success of Jawan, attended Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her husband Vignesh Shivan for the star-studded festive ceremony. The couple twinned in white and arrived holding hands at the Ambani residence, Antilia in Mumbai.

This is the first time Nayanthara attended the Ambani's party. It is to be noted that she just made her grand debut in Bollywood as Narmada in Shah Rukh Khan's recent blockbuster Jawan.

The actress opted for simple and elegant ethnic attire. She looked beautiful in an off-white salwar suit with a matching dupatta and accessorized with minimal jewelry. The Lady Superstar opted for subtle makeup as well, tied the hair in a ponytail, and completed the outfit with transparent heels. Vignesh also complemented his ladylove in a white ethnic kurta set. The husband and wife twinned in white and looked stunning together at the Ganesh puja.

Nayanthara also graciously posed for the paparazzi as they kept shouting her name and Jawan. Apart from her, Jawan director Atlee also attended the event, with his lovely wife Priya.

Nayanthara celebrates husband Vignesh's birthday

On Monday, as Vignesh Shivan celebrated his birthday, Nayanthara made sure to make him feel special. The actress, who recently made her Instagram debut, shared three romantic pictures with her husband. They can be seen posing having a blissful time with each other on their balcony. There’s so much that I wanna write about you on this special day but if I start then I don’t think I can stop at JUST a few things !! I am so grateful to you for the Love,” read a part of the note.

She also hosted a birthday bash for him in Chennai, which was attended by directors Shankar, Lokesh Kanagraj and others. Several pictures and videos have now gone viral from the celebrations.

