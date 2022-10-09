Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan blessed with twins via surrogacy

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who got married on June 9 this year, have announced welcoming twins through surrogacy. Yes, one of the most loved Kollywood couples is blessed with two baby boys. Sharing the news on Instagram, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa…We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys.”

“All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings…” he wrote further on Instagram. “Life looks brighter & more beautiful,” new father Vignesh Shivan expressed in a heartfelt note.