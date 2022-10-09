Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan blessed with twins via surrogacy
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are blessed with twin baby boys through surrogacy.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who got married on June 9 this year, have announced welcoming twins through surrogacy. Yes, one of the most loved Kollywood couples is blessed with two baby boys. Sharing the news on Instagram, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa…We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys.”
“All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings…” he wrote further on Instagram. “Life looks brighter & more beautiful,” new father Vignesh Shivan expressed in a heartfelt note.
Vignesh has also shared two beautiful photos of them kissing their newborns' tiny feet, and we just can't get over this adorable moment.
Check out Vignesh Shivan's post below:
Meanwhile, fans are showering the couple and their newborns with immense love in the comment section of Vignesh Shivan's Instagram post.
Congratulations Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan!
Upcoming projects
On the work front, last seen in Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather, the Lady superstar is making her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, helmed by Atlee. The much-awaited film marks renowned filmmaker Atlee's maiden collaboration with King Khan. Besides this, she also has Gold with Prithviraj Sukumaran, directed by Alphonse Puthren, and a Tamil horror film titled Connect.
On the other hand, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has next announced to direct Ajith's 62nd film.