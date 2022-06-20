Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan can't get enough of each other in latest honeymoon PICS from Thailand
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan shared series of pics from their honeymoon and they are all things romantic. The newlyweds are having cosy time in Thailand.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are currently in Thailand for their honeymoon. The director has shares series of pics from their honeymoon and they are all things romantic. Nayana and Wikki can't seem to get enough of each other as they're lost in each other's eyes and love. The O2 actress looks beautiful as always in a yellow dress, whereas Vignesh kept it cool in shorts and a tee.
Credits: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
