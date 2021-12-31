Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan can't let go of each other in THESE photos and it's pure couple goals

2021 turned out to be special for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan not just on the personal front but also professionally. They together managed to put forth some best of content on a global level. Vignesh took to Twitter and shared memorable photos of him with Nayanthara and the team to celebrate the same.

However, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's cute PDA filled poses have caught our attention and they look stunning together. One can see, in one of the photos, Nayan is holding Vignesh's hand while in the other, he is holding her from the waist. Love is still in the air for power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan and we cannot get over these beautiful moments of them.

Sharing these photos, Vignesh wrote, "Thank you each & everyone in these pics for making 2021 highly memorable !."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the Kollywood couple is spending quality time in Dubai. They are all set to celebrate New Year 2022 together and away from work chaos.

2021 also happens to be special for them as they got engaged this year. During the promotions of her film Netrikann backed by Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara said, "It was my engagement ring. We are private people so we didn’t wish to have a grand ceremony. When we decide to get married, we will definitely inform everyone. Our engagement happened in the presence of close family members. We haven't decided on our wedding yet."

