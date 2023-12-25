Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrate Christmas with kids all dressed in red; see PICS

Lady Superstar Nayanthara along with her husband and director Vignesh Shivan was recently spotted in a festive mood with their kids Uyir and Ulag, celebrating Christmas at home.

The couple and their twins were donning a red outfit, suitable for the festive season having a playful moment together. The official post was shared by Vignesh Shivan on his official Instagram handle, which read “Merry Christmas to everyone who believes in love & prayers. Believe in God and all the powerful manifestations that keep you alive.”

Along with the happy couple, Nayanthara’s mother Omana Kurian was also spotted spending time with her grandchildren and posing for a couple of pictures together with them.

Moreover, Vignesh Shivan was recently spotted at the launch of his next film LIC (Love Insurance Corporation) which is set to starred by Love Today fame director-turned-actor Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The film is set to be bankrolled by Seven Screen Studios with Nayanthara rumored to play a supporting role in the film. The film was a long-time project for Vignesh Shivan which was earlier planned with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role but was later shelved.

Nayanthara’s work front

Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar of Tamil cinema was seen this year in various films. The year initially marked her debut year in Hindi with the leading role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Jawan, directed by Atlee. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies in Bollywood movies this year and the second blockbuster movie for SRK after Pathaan.

Afterward, Nayanthara was also seen in the rather forgettable film Iraivan starring Jayam Ravi in the leading role, and also in the culinary drama film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food which is slated to release on Netflix for streaming from December 29th onwards. The actress is next set to feature in films like Test and Mannangatti Since 1960 as the central character, with the former having Siddharth and R Madhavan in key roles.

