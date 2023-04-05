Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrate Panguni Uthiram in their Family temple

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan continue to be one of the most adorable couples in the industry. The actress and director duo has been married for some time now and live happily with their twins. The couple recently announced the names of the boys, Uyir and Ulag. Fans have been excited for the family even amidst minor controversies in the media. They were spotted at Trichy airport recently on their way to visit a temple in Kumbakonam. They were alone on the trip and the couple even performed special poojas at the temple on arrival.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's temple visit



Photos and videos of the couple’s visit to their family temple have been going viral on social media. They visited on the occasion of Panguni Uthiram, a special moment for Tamils. The festival is significant to Murugan, Lord Ayyapa, and Vishnu devotees. The day is also special as it falls on the day the moon transits in the asterism or nakshatra of Uthiram (Tamil) month Panguni. The special occasion is reserved for underlining the glory of married life and long-lasting love.

Future projects

Nayanthara is busy with films across different industries and “Connect” will be her next immediate release. The Tamil language film will see her reunite with the director Ashwin Saravanan with whom she joined hands earlier for the horror thriller “Maya” The film is a pandemic project made with a handful of characters trying to overcome some horrific experience, away from each other, connected only virtually. The film also has veterans like Sathyaraj and Anupam Kher in supporting roles. She is also completing her portions for Atlee’s “Jawan”. She will share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi. She also has a release coming up with Jayaram Ravi’s Iraivan. Vignesh Shivan will also be announcing his next directorial starring a major star in the coming days.

