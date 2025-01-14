Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrate Pongal with Ulag and Uyir penning a beautiful post; see PICS

Nayanthara took to her Instagram handle to share some adorable family moments with her husband Vignesh Shivan and children, Ulag and Uyir. In a recent post penned on social media, the actress was seen appearing all-smiles as she posed alongside her family.

While four of them were donning traditional white looks in accordance with the festival, the actress’ children truly shined appearing in a quick photo op. Posting the pictures on social media, the actress also penned a beautiful note wishing her fans and followers for Pongal.

On a small note, Nayanthara said, “Keep smiling in your home... A pleasure beyond races overflows in minds... Be happily surrounded by friends... Let the Thai Pongal flow. Let us express our heartfelt thanks to the Tamil farmers who make us live. Happy Pongal wishes.” (translated from Tamil).

See the official post by Nayanthara here:

Nayanthara had recently taken to the headlines after appearing for an event with her husband. In an interactive event alongside meeting fans, the actress was seen appearing gorgeous in a dark-blue saree, becoming the talk of the town with her fashion game.

Moving forward, Nayanthara was last seen in 2024 with a documentary movie about her career in cinema and early days. The film titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale was directed by Amith Krishnan following the actress’ initial struggle in cinema to become one of the biggest actors in the industry.

Along with focusing on her career’s ups and downs, the film also showcased her marriage to now-husband Vignesh Shivan and how their relationship began.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Nayanthara is next set to appear in films like Test and Mannangatti Since 1960, both of which have completed their shoots. The actress is also filming for the movie Rakkayie, the Malayalam film Dear Students co-starring with Nivin Pauly, and is also speculated to be part of Mammootty-Mohanlal starrer MMMN.

ALSO READ: Family Padam OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Udhay Karthik and Vivek Prasanna’s Tamil-language comedy drama flick online