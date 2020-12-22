Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan collaborate for a project yet again; Details Inside

Besides being lovers and being through thick and thin, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are going strong even professionally.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the sweetest couples in the Kollywood industry. The duo never fails to set relationship goals with their cute chemistry. Besides being lovers and being through each other's ups and downs, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are going strong even professionally. The couple has collaborated once again for a project, directed by Vinothraj PS. The duo is backing this project and sharing about the same on Twitter, the filmmaker wrote, "Happy to have Produced this Gem of a movie made by @PsVinothraj."

Praising Nayanthara for her selection of stories, Vignesh further wrote, "#Nayanthara your selection of unique stories to produce & present makes me feel happy & excited." He also thanked Raju Yuvan for this. Nayanthara and Vignesh recently watched Kuzhaangal movie, which marks the directorial debut of Vinothraj PS. Sharing about the same, Vignesh Shivan in a statement said, "The film's premise is as simple as the title but created an exquisitely loveable impact with this."

Read the full statement below:

Happy to have Produced this Gem of a movie made by @PsVinothraj #Nayanthara your selection of unique stories to produce & present makes me feel happy & excited Good luck to us on the festival circuit Thank you @thisisysr sir #koozhangal #pebbles pic.twitter.com/nfG0NgbPvi — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) December 22, 2020

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met each other for the first time on the sets of their 2016 film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Vignesh is backing Nayanthara's two upcoming projects, Netrikann and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal under his production banner Rowdy Pictures. While Netrikann is directed by Milind Rau and produced by Vignesh Shivan, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is not only being back by Nayanthara's boyfriend but is also helming the project.

Also Read: Video: Vignesh Shivan visits Samantha Akkineni in her vanity as she joins Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’s sets

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×