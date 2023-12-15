Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan emanate love in priceless candid; share a glimpse of new beginnings

Lady superstar Nayanthara and acclaimed filmmaker Vignesh Shivan's love story began on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. Though rumored to have registered their marriage in 2016, they kept this life update private for six years. Finally, in June 2022, their fairytale unfolded in a beautiful traditional ceremony in Mahabalipuram, Chennai, attended by prominent figures from Indian cinema.

Recently, the delightful couple graced social media with an adorable photo together. Nayanthara, resplendent in a red saree with a black blouse, adorned with elegant statement jewelry and hair tied up, posed radiantly alongside Vignesh, who looked dapper in a golden kurta paired with white pants. Their heartfelt smiles and natural affection for each other captured the hearts of the internet.

Nayanthara shared the charming pictures on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned the post in a simple yet very heartwarming way, "Just Us." She added a heart symbol, along with the caption too.

Check out the adorable photo of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan below

Upcoming project of Nayanthara

Nayanthara Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food, which premiered on December 1st, reunites her with Jai after their hit collaboration in 2013's Raja Rani. Directed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa, the film explores the inspiring journey of Poorani, a young woman from an orthodox Brahmin family who dreams of becoming a chef in a male-dominated industry.

Advertisement

The film's captivating teaser and heartwarming melodies hint at a powerful social message amidst a backdrop of culinary aspirations and familial challenges. Zee Studios, along with Naad Studios and Trident Arts, have backed this promising venture, with music helmed by the talented Thaman S and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan.

In Test, directed by S. Sashikanth, she shares the screen with Madhavan, Sidharth, and Meera Jasmine. This intriguing ensemble cast hints at a story that will captivate audiences, while details about the plot remain under wraps.

Rounding up her upcoming ventures is Mannangatti Since 1960, directed by Dude Vicky. This film takes us on a different journey, where Nayanthara teams up with the comedic talent of Yogi Babu. While plot details are scarce, the pairing of these two diverse personalities promises a dynamic and entertaining experience.

ALSO READ: PICS: Kajal Aggarwal glows in dramatic off-shoulder bubblegum pink floral dress; look decoded