Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan enjoy Dhoni's CSK match in Chennai; Will Thalapathy Vijay attend too?

The power couple of Kollywood, Nayanthara, and Vignesh Shivan attended the IPL match of CSK vs MI (Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians) in Chennai. They were prime attractions as they were spotted at Chepauk stadium. They can be seen having a whale of a time in all smiles, watching Thala Dhoni at the stadium. Several pics of the couple from the podium are going viral on the internet.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were seen all smiles at the stadium as fans clicked pics of them. While the director wore the CSK jersey, the Lady Superstar kept it simple in a white tee at the match. The couple were accompanied by their close friend and music composer Anirudh Ravichandren. The official Twitter page of Chennai Super Kings also posted a pic of the trio from the match with the caption, "Whistle podu, Naangalum #Superfans Dhaan!."

Yet again the CSK match was a star-studded one as many Kollywood celebs attended. Dhanush, Chief Minister Stalin, Nivetha Pethuraj, and others also attended the match. Several pics of the celebs from the match have surfaced on social media and are going viral.

Check out pics of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan from CSK match here;

Thalapathy Vijay to attend CSK match

This season is said to be the last of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a captain for CSK so his fans are enjoying every minute of the cricketer at the stadium. In fact, several rumours have been buzzing since morning that Thalapathy Vijay is expected to attend the CSK match in Chennai today. However, nothing is confirmed. It is to wait and watch if he comes to the stadium. For the unversed, Vijay and Dhoni share an extremely close bond as they are called 'Thala'.

Upcoming films

Nayanthara is busy with her Hindi debut film Jawan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Atlee. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover in key roles, while Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music. The film was announced to release in June, but got postponed. The film is now scheduled to be released on September 7.

The actress also commenced shooting of her next, tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75 with director Nilesh Krishnaa. Apart from Nayanthara, the yet-to-be-titled film stars Jai, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Achyuth Kumar, Redin Kingsley, Kumari Sachu, Karthik Kumar, Renuka, Suresh Chakravarthy and Poornima Ravi in key roles. S Thaman is the music composer of the film. More details are expected to be announced soon.

