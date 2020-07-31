Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to enter wedlock after visiting a temple as per an astrologer’s advise?

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan visited many temples as recommended by their astrologer. Apparently, they are yet to visit one more temple – Lord Raahu temple in Tamil Nadu’s Kumbakonam.

Well, it looks like reports about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will never stop surfacing. A couple of months back, it was reported that the couple are all set to tie the knot amid lockdown as both of them were not so keen about having a grand wedding ceremony. Later, they both denied the claims and stated that they were only concentrating on their careers and they were not planning to get married anytime soon.

Then, another report surfaced stating that they both tested positive for COVID 19. This report took over the internet. However, Vignesh Shivan slammed the allegation by sharing a cute video of them. Now, a new report has come up, which states that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan visited many temples as recommended by their astrologer. Apparently, they are yet to visit one more temple – Lord Raahu temple in Tamil Nadu’s Kumbakonam. Only after visiting that temple, they will tie the knot, suggests a report in The Times Of India. Also Read: Nayanthara is Vignesh Shivan’s snuggle bunny and these THROWBACK vacay photos are proof Apparently, Nayanthara has a strong belief in astrology and she has never done anything against her astrologer’s advise. Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple is coming together for the movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The Vignesh Shivan directorial will also star Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi. Nayanthara will be next seen in RJ Balaji’s Mookuthi Amman. She will also be seen playing the lead role in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as leading ladies.

