Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to feed lunch to needy across Tamil Nadu on their wedding day: Reports

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot today early morning place at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. The wedding is an intimate affair with almost 200 guests of many biggies from the film industry. To celebrate the special day and spread happiness, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are providing lunch to thousands of needy people including orphan kids, old age homes and temples.

As a mark of gratitude, the couple decided to host lunch for 18,000 kids and 1 lakh people across Tamil Nadu on their big day. This gesture by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan on their D-day is winning hearts on the internet.

The entire ceremony has been kept away from the eyes of the media, and it is said that it is exclusively shot under the supervision of director Gautham Vasudev Menon. The first pics were supposed to be out in the morning but somehow looks like it's delayed. The photos of the newlyweds are expected to be shared by the afternoon for sure.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding is currently the talk of the town. Although it's a low key ceremony, many well-known personalities including Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Rajinikanth, Boney Kapoor, Karthi, Thalapathy Vijay, Mani Ratnam and others attended the wedding to bless the couple.

On June 11, Sunday, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will be hosting a grand reception in Chennai and it is going to be a star-studded event. Many celebrities from the film industry have been invited to the reception party.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love with each other during the shooting of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. Seven years later of dating and being in a live-in relationship, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan decided to take the plunge, on June 9. The couple also celebrated sangeet and Mehendi. The theme for the wedding is pastels and all the wedding guests wore them accordingly too.