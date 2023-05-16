Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan flaunt 'yellove' as they enjoy MS Dhoni's CSK match in Chennai; PICS

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are total cricket lovers. The duo are seen enjoying the IPL season as they are often spotted watching the matches at the stadium. Recently, the couple visited Chepauk Stadium in Chennai to watch MS Dhoni's CSK match along with their close friend Anirudh Ravichandren. They were seen cheering for the yellow jersey.

Several pics of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan from the stadium as they enjoyed the CSL match surfaced on social media. In the pics, they can be seen cheering for the team, flaunting 'Yellove', watching the match, and posing with friends. While Vignesh Shivan is seen wearing the CSK jersey coloured t-shirt, Nayanthara looked perfect in Summer friendly white dress. She wore a white dress with her hair styled into a ponytail and kept her makeup minimal.

Vignesh Shivan also took to Instagram and shared a few pics with Nayanthara from the stadium. He wrote, "As @mahi7781 #MSD the man walks out ! Cheering with all the Love for him & the #YelloveArmy. a vibe u can never get anywhere else !! #CSKforLife @mahi7781."

Check out pics of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan from the CSK match here:

A week back the couple also attended the CSK match in Chennai. The filmmaker shared a few candid pics with Nayanthara and captioned, a sweet evening with #YenLove & the #YelloveArmy

For the unversed, Vignesh Shivan is a huge cricket fan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. His ladylove is seen accompanying him to watch the matches.

Professional front

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is busy with her Hindi debut film Jawan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Atlee. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover in key roles, while Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music. The film was announced to release in June, but got postponed. The film is now scheduled to be released on September 7.

The actress also commenced shooting of her next, tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75 with director Nilesh Krishnaa.

Vignesh Shivan, on the other hand, is yet to announce his next after he was replaced as director from Ajith Kumar's AK62. He was initially announced to direct Ajith's 62nd but due to unknown reasons, it didn't materialise.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nayanthara's FIRST PHOTOS clicked with her newborns are priceless; Vignesh Shivan shares on Mother's Day