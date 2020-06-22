Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to get hitched in a low key ceremony in November?

This report comes after a section of media alleged that they both were tested for the pandemic COVID 19, which was denied by their spokesperson.

Well, it looks like there’s no end for the news reports about the wedding of Lady Superstar and her beau Vignesh Shivan. With the duo’s spokesperson denying the wedding reports a couple of weeks back, the rumor mill is on the grind yet again, with new reports claiming that they are set to get married in the month of November this year. This comes after a section of media reported that they both were tested for the pandemic COVID 19, which was also denied by their spokesperson.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are the most favourite couple of Kollywood. They fell for each other on the sets of the Nayanthara’s come back film Naanum Rowdy Dhan, which was directed by Vignesh Shivan. While they were keeping their relationship under wraps for several years, Nayanthara recently opened up during an award ceremony about her relationship with Vignesh Shivan. After several breakups, Nayanthara has been in a steady relationship with Vignesh Shivan for more than 4 years now and fans of the actor are waiting desperately to know about her wedding plans.

On the work front, Nayanthara has a bunch of films in her kitty including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhan by her beau Vignesh Shivan. The film also starrs Samantha Akkineni as yet another female lead. She will be next seen in RJ Balaji’s Mookuthi Amman. The makers are expected to reveal the film’s release date as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Nayantha will also be seen as one of the female leads in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. The film also has Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Keerthy Suresh as leading ladies.

